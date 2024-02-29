Veteran Actor K. Shivaram Hospitalized in Critical Condition

Renowned actor and former IAS officer K. Shivaram has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru due to illness.According to reports, 71-year-old Shivaram, who has been unwell for the past few days, is currently undergoing treatment at HCG Hospital in the city. His health condition is reported to be serious, and he is receiving treatment in the ICU.

K. Shivaram, a prominent figure in both the film industry and civil service, holds the distinction of being the first Kannadiga to clear the IAS examination writing in Kannada. Throughout his IAS career, he served in various districts including Vijayapura, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Koppala, and Davangere.

Entering the Kannada film industry with the movie “Ba Nalle Madhuchandrake,” Shivaram gained recognition for his roles in films such as “Vasanta Kavya” and as a villain in “Sangliana 3.”