Veteran actor Rajendra Gupta roped in for TV show 'Dosti Anokhi'

Mumbai, Jan 31 Veteran actor Rajendra Gupta will be starring in the upcoming television show 'Dosti Anokhi'.

Set against the backdrop of the charming ghats of Banaras, the show takes the viewers on an beautiful yet endearing journey of an elderly gentleman, Jaganath Mishra finding his lost sense of life's purpose through a young stranger-turned-friend Purvi.

Talking about his character, Rajendra said: "Returning to TV after a brief time is really exciting especially with a show like 'Jagannath aur Purvi ki Dosti Anokhi'. Television holds a special place in my heart as I started my career with it and I am what I am today because of it.

"The content of television has advanced over the years with more thought provoking and engaging stories coming to life; I am glad to be part of this phase. Dosti Anohki is a very warm exceptional story that brings to light a beautiful and unique friendship of an old man and a young girl Purvi; and how they both learn different things about life from each other."

The actor said that the show will make "your heart melt and make you laugh at the same time".

'Dosti Anokhi' is set to premiere on February 7 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor