Veteran actor Ravindra Berde passes away at 78 after battle with cancer

Actor Ravindra Berde, renowned for his distinctive acting style that endeared him to Marathi and Hindi audiences, has passed away at the age of 78. He had been battling throat cancer for several years and was undergoing treatment at Tata Hospital for several months. Recently, he had difficulty breathing, and just two days ago, he was brought home from the hospital. Unfortunately, he suffered a sudden heart attack and passed away.

Ravindra Berde leaves behind his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. Notably, he was the younger brother of the late actor Laxmikant Berde, with whom he collaborated on many successful films. Ravindra joined the theatre industry at the age of 20 and became associated with Navovani in 1965.

Throughout his illustrious career, Ravindra Berde featured in popular Marathi films such as "Changu Mangu," "Dhamaal Babalya Ganpachi," "Ek Gadi Baaki Anadi," "The Same Sunabai's Brother," "Dangerous," "Ashtarup Jai Vaibhavlakshmi Mata," "Hoon Jaude," "Hamal De Dhamaal," "Tharatrat," "Udhala Re Udhala," "Bakal," "Dhadda," "Dhadak," "Gammat Jammat," "Zapatela," and "Bhutachi School." Additionally, he made his mark in superhit Hindi films like "Singham." His prolific career includes over 300 Marathi films and approximately five Hindi films.

In 1995, Ravindra Berde experienced a heart attack during the play "Vyakti and Valli." He valiantly fought cancer since 2011. His contribution to the world of entertainment has left an indelible mark, and his demise is mourned by fans and colleagues alike.