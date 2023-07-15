Veteran actor Ravindra Mahajani found dead in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Veteran actor Ravindra Mahajani has passed away. He was 77.

Mahajani was found dead in his Talegaon residence, police informed ANI. It is suspected that he died three days before the body was found.

The neighbours contacted the police on Friday after they noticed a bad smell from the apartment.

Soon a team of police reached the apartment and found Mahajani's body inside.

The police sent his mortal remains to a hospital for postmortem to confirm the cause of death. The investigation is still going on.

Mahajani had featured in several Marathi films such as 'Mumbai cha Fauzdar', 'Zoonj', 'Kalat Nakalat'. He was also seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's film 'Panipat' (2019). Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon headlined the period drama.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor