Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passes away after sudden cardiac arrest

Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 on Wednesday. The news of his death was confirmed by actor Anupam Kher, also his close friend. Kher wrote, “I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive.Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

According to Kher, Kaushik was at a friend’s home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness.“He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack,” Kher told PTI. An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron”, “Mr India”, “Deewana Mastana”, and “Udta Punjab”.Known for his comic timing, Kaushik was also a director. His most popular films as a filmmaker are Salman Khan starrer “Tere Naam” and “Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai.