Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi lauds Operation Sindoor, says no "Pakistani artists or cricket matches" should be allowed in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi has lauded Operation Sindoor, India's recent military strike against terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The operation, carried out on May 7, was in response to the April 22 terror attack in the Pahalgam region.

While speaking to ANI, Oberoi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his anger towards Pakistan, referring to it as an "enemy nation."

"You are calling the country (Pakistan) our neighbor, but I would call it our enemy nation... Should we call it a terrorist nation? Hats off to Modi ji for doing what he had promised. The women who have lost their husbands in the (Pahalgam) attack should be given a lot of respect for the sacrifice they have made for this nation... This is not a ceasefire, but just a pause," said the actor.

The actor also shared that he does not want any Pakistani artists or sports matches to be allowed in the country. He said, "I don't want any singer, actor, or any Pakistani to be here, even for a cricket match. We should be ashamed of calling them."

Meanwhile, the film 'Abir Gulaal,' which stars Indian actress Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, was not released in India as planned on May 9, 2025. It was said to be a comeback project after a hiatus of nearly nine years. Khan, a Pakistani national, was previously banned from working in India following the 2016 Uri attack. His last Bollywood appearance was in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Following Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces also effectively responded to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. Operation Sindoor killed over 100 terrorists.

