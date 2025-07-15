Veteran actor, TV producer Dheeraj Kumar passes away at 79

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Veteran actor, director and television producer Dheeraj Kumar passed away at the age of 79 in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The actor had been reportedly battling pneumonia and was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

The actor's mortal remains will be taken to his house from the hospital on Wednesday morning for the antim darshan.

The final rites will be held at Pawan Hans cremation ground in Mumbai at 11 am.

Dheeraj Kumar's contribution to the entertainment industry spanned decades and different mediums.

The actor had a long and respected career in both films and television. He started his journey in the entertainment industry in 1965 and went on to act in over 21 Punjabi films between 1970 and 1984.

In Hindi cinema, he was best known for roles in films including 'Swami', 'Heera Panna', 'Raaton Ka Raja', 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan', and others.

Besides acting, Kumar made a strong mark in television. The actor founded the production house Creative Eye, which became known for its mythological and spiritual TV shows, including 'Om Namah Shivay'.

His work in this space earned him recognition for bringing Indian cultural stories to audiences across the country.

