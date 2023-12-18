Veteran actress and Kajol's mother, Tanuja Mukherjee, hospitalised in Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood actor Tanuja Mukherjee was admitted to a hospital on Sunday evening due to age-related issues. According to the reports, the 80-year-old actor is in the ICU of a Juhu hospital. "She is under observation. She is doing well. There's nothing to worry about," the source told PTI.

Tanuja is the mother of actresses Kajol and Tanisha Mukerji. She is also the mother-in-law of Ajay Devgn. Tanuja, born to filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and actress Shobhna Samarth, boasts an extensive career in both Hindi and Bengali cinema.

Commencing her acting journey with Hamari Beti in 1950 as a child actor, she transitioned into a leading lady with her debut film Hamari Yaad Aayegi in 1961. Her cinematic journey includes stellar performances in hit films like Baharein Phir Bhi Ayengi, Jewel Thief, Paisa Ya Pyaar, Haathi Mere Saathi, and Mere Jeevan Sathi. In Bengali cinema, she left an indelible mark with roles in films such as Deya Neya, Anthony-Firingee, Teen Bhuvaner Parey, and Rajkumari, among several other blockbusters.