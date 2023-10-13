Veteran actress Bhairavi Vaidya passes away at 67

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, known for her stint in films and projects such as ‘Taal’, ‘Humraaz’, ‘What’s Your Rashee?’ and TV shows such a ‘Nima Denzongpa’ among others, passed away on October 8. As per the reports, Bhairavi has been suffering from cancer for the past 6 months. Talking about Bhairavi's repertoire she has been a part of many famous films as well. She made her debut into the film industry with the Taal, she played the character of Janaki and she received much appreciation for her role. Bhairavi also played a prominent role in Salman Khan's film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. Apart from Bollywood, Bhairavi is a renowned theatre and Gujarati actress. She has been a part of many famous plays and Gujarati films.

Talking to a portal about Bhairavi's sad demise, Pratik Gandhi who played a prominent role in Ventilator said, "I got an opportunity to work with her in the film 'Ventilator'. We had a really good bonding. She was very affectionate. I had seen her perform on stage and on television as a child. And always admired her performance. I can't forget her smiling face."