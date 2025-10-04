Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram passes away, Madhur Bhandarkar, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar pay tribute

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, the wife of late actor and director V. Shantaram, passed away in Mumbai today.

The actress was most notably known for her roles in films like Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje' (1955), 'Do Aankhen Barah Haath' (1958), 'Navrang' (1959), Marathi film 'Pinjra' (1972) and 'Amar Bhoopali'.

The critically acclaimed director Madhur Bhandarkar paid tribute to the actress by remembering her "remarkable talent and mesmerising dance skills" in the world of cinema.

Taking to his X handle, Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "Saddened by the passing of legendary actress Sandhya Shantaram Ji. Her iconic roles in films like Pinjra, Do Ankhen Barah Hath, Navrang, and Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje will forever be cherished. Her remarkable talent and mesmerising dance skills have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema."

Saddened by the passing of legendary actress Sandhya Shantaram Ji. Her iconic roles in films like #Pinjra, #DoAnkhenBarahHath, #Navrang, and #JhanakJhanakPayalBaaje will forever be cherished. Her remarkable talent and mesmerizing dance skills have left an indelible mark on the… pic.twitter.com/fOttHtmuMz— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 4, 2025

Apart from the film industry, the politicians also expressed their heartfelt sorrow at the passing of the actress. The Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister, Ashish Shelar, paid tribute to the actress while remembering her roles in films like 'Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje' and 'Do Aankhen Barah Haath'

"Heartfelt Tribute! The news of the passing of Sandhya Shantaram ji, the renowned actress from the film 'Pinjara', is extremely heartbreaking. In the Marathi and Hindi film industries, she left a distinct impression on the audience's minds with her unparalleled acting and dance skills. Her immortal roles in films like 'Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje', 'Do Aankhen Barah Haath', and especially in the film 'Pincjra' will forever remain etched in the hearts of the audience. May God grant eternal peace to her soul!" wrote Ashish Shelar.

भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली ! ‘पिंजरा’ चित्रपटातील प्रसिद्ध अभिनेत्री संध्या शांताराम जी यांच्या निधनाची बातमी अत्यंत दुःखद आहे. मराठी व हिंदी चित्रपटसृष्टीत त्यांनी आपल्या अप्रतिम अभिनय आणि नृत्यकौशल्याने प्रेक्षकांच्या मानावर एक वेगळी छाप पाडली. ‘झनक झनक पायल बाजे’, ‘दो आंखें बारह… pic.twitter.com/Gsdq5KuXP9 — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) October 4, 2025

Sandhya Shantaram's portrayal of the female lead in the Marathi classic 'Pinjara' reportedly brought her immense recognition and remains one of the most memorable performances of the actress in Marathi cinema.

During the 1950s and 1960s, she worked in both Marathi and Hindi cinema, primarily under the direction of V. Shantaram in films such as 'Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje', 'Do Aankhen Barah Haath', 'Navrang', 'Pinjara', and 'Amar Bhoopali'.

