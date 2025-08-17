Veteran Director Subhash Ghai Gives a Heartfelt Shoutout to Saachi Bindra Ahead of Her Debut With Mannu Kya Karegaa, Debutant Reacts

Saachi Bindra is all set to step into Bollywood with Mannu Kya Karegga. Ahead of its release, veteran director Subhash Ghai gave a heartfelt shoutout to the debutant, also extending his best wishes to the newcomer. Subhash Ghai wrote, “New talent is being hunted every where in this newly awakened cinema industry now. N I can see this wonderful sparkling new face # SAACHi BINDRA Who is surely going to shine in her upcoming film MANU KYA KAREGA. MY all good wishes n blessing with her for its success 🙏🏽 Please do watch her wonderful expressions in her trailer 🕺🏽👏🤙”

Saachi Bindra reacted to the same and commented, “Thank you so much… 🥹 coming from the showman himself, it means the world to me as someone just starting out in this industry. Your words have truly filled me with hope and the encouragement to keep chasing my dreams 🥰♥️🤗”

Saachi Bindra’s latest song, Saiyaan, is trending big time, and the audiences are already loving the peppy track. Her expressions and desi moves are receiving a positive reception from the viewers, throwing light on her potential as a rising star and also building anticipation about the upcoming trailer. Going by her moods and expressions in the song, the viewers are already comparing her to the heroines of the 90s, marking an impressive feat on its own.

At times when audiences are trusting newcomers with their daring choices, Subhash Ghai’s heartfelt shoutout to Saachi Bindra adds another layer of trust ahead of the debut. For her maiden film, Saachi is joining forces with newcomer Vyom for a lighthearted romantic musical, which promises to bring to the fore feel-good portrayals of the fresh faces. The film's songs and teasers have tugged the heartstrings of the audience, leaving them waiting for the film’s big release. Directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy and produced by Sharad Mehra, Mannu Kya Karegga is scheduled to release in theatres on 12th September.