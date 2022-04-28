Veteran film and television actor Salim Ghouse passes away at 70

Veteran actor Salim Ghouse passed away on Thursday in Mumbai. After his last film 'Well Done Abba' in Hindi in 2010, the veteran actor was making a comeback with Andrea-starrer 'Kaa' in Tamil, which is yet to release. Director Nanjil's upcoming Tamil thriller film 'Kaa - The Forest', has Andrea playing a wildlife photographer and Salim Ghouse, a wildlife warden.Ghouse started his acting journey in 1978 with the movie Swarg Narak, following which he featured in films like Chakra (1981), Saaransh (1984), Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho! (1984), and several others.

The other films where Ghouse played prominent parts include Manthan, Kalyug, Trikal, Aghaat, Drohi, Thiruda Thiruda, Sardari Begum, Koyla, Soldier, Aks, and several others. Ghouse was also a known face in the television industry. He essayed the roles of Rama, Krishna and Tipu Sultan in Shyam Benegal’s TV Series Bharat Ek Khoj. He was also a part of the sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya (1988).A renowned name in the theatre circuit, Salim Ghouse also had a few international projects to his credits including Kim, The Perfect Murder, The Deceivers, The Maharaja’s Daughter and Getting Personal.He has also acted alongside Mohanlal in the classic Malayalam movie 'Thazhvaram', directed by Bharathan.