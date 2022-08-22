Veteran film producer AG Nadiadwala passes away at 91 due to cardiac arrest

Bollywood producer AG Nadiadwala passed away on Monday, August 22 at the age of 91 in Mumbai. As per the media reports, the producer died due to cardiac arrest while he was being treated at Breach Candy Hospital. AG Nadiadwala’s father A K Nadiadwala was also a producer while Firoz’s cousin Sajid Nadiadwala, a producer, runs a separate production house.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to his official Twitter account to mourn the veteran producer's death."Deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father & he were associates during the golden era of our cinema. 🕉 Shanti AG Nadiadwala saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family," Ajay tweeted.AG Nadiadwala was a part of the industry since 1984. He made his foray into the film industry with the Dharmendra and Rekha-starrer family drama 'Jhutha Sach', following which he was associated with the action drama 'Lahoo Ke Do Rang', and the Priyadarshan-directed comedy 'Hera Pheri'.He was also the producer of popular films like 'Welcome' and 'Awara Paagal Deewana' among several others.