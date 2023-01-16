Veteran film writer Bala Murugan passes away

Popular Tamil-Telugu screenwriter Shri Balamurugan passed away. He was 86. Reportedly, he died due to age-related illness. His son, Bhupathi Raja confirmed the news. Balamurugan has been the writer of many super hit movies like ‘Dharmadatha’, ‘Alumagalu’, ‘Savaasagallu’ and ‘Jeevana Tarangalu’. He also contributed the story to Geetha Arts’ first film ‘Bantrotu Bharya’.

He was also the writer of ‘Soggadu’ starring Shobhan Babu which became a huge blockbuster back in the day and now carries a cult status. Balamurugan has written stories for several star Tamil actors too. He worked closely with Sivaji Ganesan to write nearly 30 to 40 of his films.