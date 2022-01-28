Veteran filmmaker Katte Ramachandra passes away

Director Katte Ramachandra has died due to age related illness in Benglauru. He was 75. The last rites are likely to be performed today. In his career spanning over four decades, he has directed, acted and produced many films as well as serials. Katte Ramachandra who was born on February 15 1947. He had directed the movie called Viashaka Dingalu which got released in April 1993 had Vishnuvardhan in the lead role.

He has worked for several films like Arivu and has produced serials like Mane Mane Kathe and Alegalu. He has also acted in movies like Ondu Premada Kathe, Prema Mathsara, Grahana, Nammamma Thayi Annamma and more. Ramachandra had even worked as dubbing artists for many Kannada projects including Chomanda Dudi, Ghatashraddha and Geejagana Godu.