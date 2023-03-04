Veteran Hollywood actor Tom Sizemore passes away due to brain aneurysm

Hollywood tough guy Tom Sizemore, who won acclaim for Saving Private Ryan before his career spiraled amid drug abuse and domestic violence allegations, died Friday at age 61.

The actor had suffered a brain aneurysm on Feb. 18 at his home in Los Angeles. He died in his sleep Friday at a hospital in Burbank, California, his manager Charles Lago said.

Sizemore became a star with acclaimed appearances in Natural Born Killers and the cult-classic crime thriller Heat. But serious substance dependency, abuse allegations and multiple run-ins with the law devastated his career, left him homeless and sent him to jail.

His brother, Paul Sizemore, said, I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom. He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability.