Veteran Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki passes away

Seoul [South Korea], January 5 : Veteran Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki is no more. He was 74.

As per the Yonhap News Agency, Ahn Sung-ki breathed his last on January 5. He had received treatment in an intensive care unit of a Seoul hospital after collapsing while choking on food at his home on December 30, 2025.

Ahn began his career in the film industry as a child actor at the age of five, making his debut in The Twilight Train (1957). He went on to appear in approximately 70 films during his childhood before stepping away from acting in his teenage years.

After studying Vietnamese at Hankuk University of Foreign Studieswhere he graduated with top honorsAhn initially struggled to reestablish himself in the industry. He returned to acting in 1977, with his adult breakthrough coming in Lee Jang-ho's "Good, Windy Days" (1980), a generational drama that earned him the Grand Bell Award for best new actor, as per Variety.

Beyond his screen work, Ahn played an active role in Korea's film community, serving as chair of the Korean Film Actors Association and advocating for performers during periods of industry change.

His survivors include his wife, Oh So-yeong, and their two sons.

