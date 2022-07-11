Veteran Malayalam Director KN Sasidharan passes away

Malayalam film director KN Sasidharan passed away at his residence in Edappally, Kochi on Monday morning. Sasidharan’s funeral will be held today evening. He is survived by his wife Veena Sasidharan and two children Rithu Sasidharan and Mukhil Sasidharan.KN Sasidharan pursued his degree at the Pune film institute.

He made his directorial debut in Mollywood with the film ‘Akkare’ which was released in the year 1984 and had the actors Bharat Gopy, Madhavi, Mammootty, Nedumudi Venu, Mohanlal, Rani Padmini, Sreenivasan and VK Sriraman in lead roles. The story of the film was based on a novel by the same name which was written by PK Nandhanavarma.