Veteran Marathi Actor Vivek Lagoo Passes Away; Funeral to Be Held in Oshiwara Tomorrow

Popular television actor, writer and music director, Vivek Lagoo passed away on Thursday June 19 at 10 pm evening. The actor took his last breath at the age of 71. Vivek lagoo was born in Pune and shifter to Mumbai to pursue his passion for writing and directing. He is known for his work in both Hindi and Marathi Industry. Vivek Lagoo fell in love with late actor Reema Lagoo while working in theater and they got married in 1978 but later got divorce. Reema Lagoo and Vivek had a daughter, Mrunmayee Lagoo, in 1978, before separating due to differences and divorcing in 1988.

Lagoo got the opportunity to attend Vijay Mehta's camp. However, that camp was only going to offer acting lessons. Since he could stay in Mumbai for 1 month for free, he joined the camp and learned acting. Despite his interest in directing, he also did well in acting. Not only that, he won awards in acting as well. Talking about his work lagoo appeared on popular television series like "Char Divas Sasuche," and two Shakespearean plays, as well as films like "Agali," "What About Savarkar," and "Sarva Mangal Savdhan."

Also Read: 5 Years of Aarya : The Journey of a Mother, a Fighter, a Phenomenon

According to Journalist His funeral is scheduled to take place on the morning of June 20 at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai