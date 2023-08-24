Veteran Marathi actress Seema Deo passes away at 83

Yesteryear Hindi film actress Seema Deo, best known for her films like Anand and Kora Kagaz, has passed away at the age of 83. She breathed her last on Thursday. The sad news was confirmed by her son and filmmaker Abhinay Deo. While speaking to Indianexpress.com, he said, "Mom passed away earlier today. She was fine, she was suffering from Alzheimer’s, but otherwise, she was fine." Her funeral will take place in Mumbai later today.

Seema Deo was born as Nalini Saraf on January 31, 1927, in Mumbai. She was the wife of acclaimed actor and filmmaker Ramesh Deo, who died last year at the age of 93. Apart from Hindi cinema, colloquially called Bollywood, she was also known for starring in many Marathi movies. In Anand, Hrishikesh Mukherjee's iconic film, which featured Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan in main roles, Seema and Ramesh played the role of husband and wife, Dr Prakash Kulkarni and Suman Kulkarni, friends of Bachchan's character Bhaskar.