Veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani wishes to set up a state-of-the-art studio in Dubai

Mumbai, May 9 Renowned film producer and founder of the production house Puja Films, Vashu Bhagnani, aims to set up a state-of-the-art film studio in Dubai, which will act as the commercial and creative hub of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Envisioned as a major international center for film, television, and music production, the proposed facility will focus on nurturing talent and providing essential resources. The initiative is expected to strengthen the creative ecosystem and contribute to a more dynamic and diverse entertainment landscape across the UAE and the Middle East.

“My vision is to create a studio that not only offers a platform for emerging local Arab talent but also brings the region’s unique stories, music, and culture to the forefront. There is immense potential here that remains largely untapped. Through films, television, and series, we can create original content that reflects the richness of the Middle East’s heritage and connects with audiences both regionally and globally,” said Bhagnani.

Though he did not reveal any further details about his new venture, according to the reports, Bhagnani met with UAE officials and held detailed discussions regarding the proposed film and television production hub. The officials have extended their support to the venture. His other plans for the region further include a new real estate project in Dubai.

Additionally, Bhagnani is exploring another major collaboration in a different sector in the UAE, which he is likely to announce soon.

Bhagnani is known for backing superhits such as "Coolie No. 1", "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", and "Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai", to name just a few. He is also remembered as a trendsetter among his peers.

His son, Jackky Bhagnani, who is an actor, film producer, and entrepreneur, has acted in several films produced by his father, like "Kal Kissne Dekha" and "F.A.L.T.U".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor