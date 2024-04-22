Veteran Punjabi actress Nirmal Rishi receives Padma Shri award

New Delhi [India], April 22 : Veteran actor Nirmal Rishi, best known for her work in Punjabi film industry, was conferred with the Padma Shri award on Monday.

Nirmal Rishi received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremonial function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

After attending the ceremony, Nirmal Rishi spoke withand expressed her happiness. She also shared what was her initial reaction when she got the news about her Padma Shri honour.

"When I got the first call, I got nervous...I am happy that I received it...I have done a lot of theatre. I have worked in around 100 films...," Nirmal Rishi told ANI.

Nirmal Rishi shot to fame with her portrayal of Gulabo Maasi in film, 'Long Da Lishkara'. Her career boasts a rich tapestry of roles, with notable appearances in Punjabi films like 'Nikka Zaildar', 'Nikka Zaildar 2',

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of the country, are conferred in three categories Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

President Droupadi Murmu presented 3 Padma Vibhushan, 8 Padma Bhushan and 55 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2024 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held with grandeur in Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday.

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, many Ministers of the Union and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

After the investiture ceremony, Shah interacted with the Padma Awardees at a dinner hosted by the Home Minister at his residence in New Delhi.

The Padma Awardees will pay homage at the National War Memorial tomorrow morning. They will also visit Rashtrapati Bhawan and Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor