Veteran singer Sulochana Chavan receives Padma Shri

Veteran singer Sulochana Chavan was honoured with the Padma Shri Award by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

Sulochana Chavan is a Marathi singer who is known for singing various famous Lavani songs. Her famous Lavani songs include 'Tuzhya Usala Laagal Kolha', 'Padarawarti Jartaricha' both from the 1965 film 'Malhari Martand', 'Solaawa Varees Dhokyacha', 'Kasa Kay Patil Bara Hay Ka?' both from 1964 film 'Sawaal Majha Aika!'.

Chavan had also been conferred the title of 'Lavanisamradhni' (Queen of Lavani) for her singing contribution to the art genre.

President Ram Nath Kovind is presenting Padma awards for the year 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

This year's list of Padma Awards includes four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year.

( With inputs from ANI )

