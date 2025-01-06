Veteran star Jean Smart bags her second Golden Globe for 'Hacks'

Los Angeles [US], January 6 : Veteran star Jean Smart is on cloud nine as she just won her second Golden Globe.

At the 82nd edition of the Golden Globes awards on Monday (Indian time), Jean bagged the golden trophy for her role in the show 'Hacks'.

On receiving the award for best actress in a TV comedy/musical at the Golden Globes, Jean Smart said, "I never thought I'd be so happy to be called a hack."

As per Variety, she went on to thank HBO Max, the show's producers and the cast, including costar Hannah Einbinder. "Without Ava, there would be no Deborah."

She then noted that the show is "in the middle of Season 4 and we're still having a ball."

Smart previously took home the best actress Emmy for her portrayal of Deborah Vance in Season 1. At the time, she quipped, "It's very humbling, it really is. And I appreciate this because I just don't get enough attention. I'm serious."

The category also included nominees Kristen Bell from "Nobody Wants This," Quinta Brunson from "Abbott Elementary," Ayo Edebiri from "The Bear," Selena Gomez from "Only Murders in the Building" and Kathryn Hahn from "Agatha All Along."

