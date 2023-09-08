Veteran Tamil actor G Marimuthu dies of sudden cardiac arrest

Popular Tamil actor and director G Marimuthu died at the age of 58 today, September 8. At around 8.30 am, he collapsed while dubbing for his television show titled 'Ethir Neechal'. He was rushed to a hospital nearby, where he was declared dead. Marimuthu was a YouTube sensation and was last seen on the big screen in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' and 'Red Sandal Wood.

He had worked in over 50 movies, apart from directing movies and acting in TV shows, as per a report by One India. In 1990, G Marimuthu left his hometown of Pasumalaitheri in Theni and moved to Chennai with dreams of becoming a film director. Initially, he worked as a waiter in hotels, but soon he crossed paths with lyricist Vairamuthu, and eventually landed a role as an assistant director working with Rajkiran on films like Aranmanai Kili (1993) and Ellame En Rasathan (1995), according to the portal. Marimuthu continued his career as an assistant director, collaborating with renowned filmmakers such as Mani Ratnam, Vasanth, Seeman, and SJ Surya. He also worked as a co-director on Silambarasan's Manmadhan.