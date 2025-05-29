Veteran Tamil actor Rajesh passes away at 75, CM MK Stalin arrives to pay last respects, Rajinikanth mourns loss

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 29 : Tamil veteran actor Rajesh passed away at the age of 75 years on Thursday morning.

As per his relatives, the actor passed away on the way to Madras Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology (MIOT) hospital after he suddenly experienced difficulty in breathing.

Rajesh has worked in over 100 films in his entire acting career. He started his acting journey with a superhit film, 'Aval Oru Thodar Kathai', which also starred Kamal Haasan in prominent roles.

In over 50 years of his acting career, the actor has played several lead and character roles, which were loved by his fans.

The mortal remains of the actor are kept in his Ramapuram residence. As per the relatives, the funeral will be held on Sunday at the Kilpakkam Cemetery.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid his last respects to actor Rajesh by visiting his home in Chennai, Ramapuram.

TN Deputy Chief Minister, Udayanidhi Stalin, and Minister KN Nehru also paid their last respects to the actor.

Superstar Rajinikanth also condoled the loss of the actor Rajesh while describing him as a "wonderful man".

"The news of the untimely death of my close friend, actor Rajesh, shocks me and causes me great heartache. A wonderful man, may his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family and friends," wrote Rajinikanth on his X handle.

After news broke of his death, actress Radhika Sarathkumar mourned his passing on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote,

"Deeply shocked and sudden to hear of #rajesh's unexpected demise. Shared so many movies together and had a deep respect to his wide knowledge of cinema and life, will be missed by family, friends and film fraternity. #RIP."

Veteran actor Rajesh was known for movies like Aval Oru Thodar Kathai, Kanni Paruvathile, Andha 7 Naatkal, Ezhuthatha Sattangal and others.

He was last seen in Vijay Sethupathi's starrer 'Merry Christmas.'

