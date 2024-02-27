Veteran Tamil actor Saravanan joins Dhanush's 50th film 'Raayan'

Mumbai, Feb 27 Veteran Tamil actor Saravanan has joined the cast of Tamil superstar Dhanush’s second directorial ‘Raayan’.

On Tuesday, Dhanush took to his X and shared the look of Saravanan from the film. In the monochromatic picture, Saravanan can be seen sitting on a chair with his head tilted down as raindrops cloud the frame.

Dhanush wrote in the caption, “Saravanan sir from Raayan”.

‘Raayan’ also marks Dhanush’s 50th film, and also stars Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, S.J Suryah, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

‘Raayan’, which has been written by Dhanush himself, is expected to be a gangster drama, set against the backdrop of North Madras. Dhanush is rumoured to be playing the lead character of a cook who was formerly a gangster.

This is Dhanush’s 2nd directorial after his ‘Pa Paandi’, which starred Rajkiran and Revathi.

Talking about ‘Raayan’, the film is backed by Sun Pictures. A release date of the film is yet to be announced.

