Veteran Telugu actress J Jamuna passes away

Veteran Telugu film actor and former parliamentarian J Jamuna passed away at her residence in Hyderabad after a brief illness due to age-related issues, her family members said. Jamuna, who immortalised the character of Satyabhama in mythological films, started acting in stage plays at a young age and went on to act in over 200 films.

Though she acted mainly in Telugu films, Jamuna also worked in a few Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films.She won the Filmfare award for Hindi Film 'Milan'.Jamuna was elected to Lok Sabha from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh on behalf of the Congress in 1989.