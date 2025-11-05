Vetri-starrer 'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku' goes on floors with pooja ceremony

Chennai, Nov 5 Work on director Dayal Padmanabhan's eagerly awaited film 'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku', featuring actors Vetri and Brigida in the lead, began with a traditional pooja on Wednesday.

The pooja ceremony was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film, and well-wishers from the industry. Apart from Vetri and Brigida, in the lead roles, the film will also feature well known journalist Rangaraj Pandey in a pivotal role.

For the unaware, 'Lashmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku' (which means the murder case of Lakshmikanthan) revolves around the murder of a celebrated journalist that happened several decades ago, and the sensational involvement of iconic Tamil cinema personalities in it. The case is among those that shook the entire nation.

Over the years, many creators have attempted to recreate this intriguing chapter through fictional narratives. However, nobody has been successfu until now. Now, a team of passionate filmmakers has embarked on realizing this long-awaited cinematic vision.

Produced by K V Sabareesh under the banner of 2m Cinemas, the film has been written and directed by Dayal Padmanabhan, who will also be co-producing the film under his home banner D Pictures.

Speaking about the project, Producer K V Sabareesh said, “It’s a project that many have dreamt of making, and I feel privileged to be realizing it now. Dayal Padmanabhan has taken meticulous care in drawing inspiration from the real-life incident while crafting an engaging fictional screenplay. The people and events remain rooted in reality, but presented with cinematic appeal and entertainment value.”

Director Dayal Padmanabhan added, “This has been my dream for a long time, and I’m delighted that it’s finally taking shape. We commenced shooting today with a pooja ceremony, marking a significant beginning. I’m thankful to producer K V Sabareesh for backing this project with such conviction. While we prefer to keep details under wraps for now, audiences can expect a deeply engrossing and surprising experience.”

The film’s ensemble cast will also include Saravanan, Lollu Sabha Maran, Ilavarasu, and Kavitha Bharathi, among others.

The technical crew features M V Panneerselvam as the cinematographer and Darbuka Siva as the music director. Anbu heads the production design while Ramesh will design costumes.The entire shooting schedule has been planned across Chennai and its captivating locales, promising a visual experience as compelling as its subject.

