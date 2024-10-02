Vettaiyan trailer: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan face-off in TJ Gnanavel film on encounter killings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Finally, the trailer of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's highly anticipated film 'Vettaiyan' was unveiled on Wednesday.

Helmed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, the star-studded film also ensemble included Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.

Taking to X handle, the film's production house, Lyca Productions treated fans with a trailer.

The trailer begins with a large crowd protesting over the arrest of the person responsible for raping and murdering a woman. The video introduces Rajinikanth as the cop, who battles for extrajudicial killings as he proclaims, "It's not wrong for the police to take the law into their own hands when injustice occurs, rather than remaining silent."

In Vettaiyan, Amitabh plays a character called Sathyadev. His character is heard saying, "Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried," indicating his opposition to encounter killings.

Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati's characters are also introduced in the trailer.

'Vettaiyan' marks Lyca Productions' thirtieth venture and serves as Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film.

'Vettaiyan', which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 10.

