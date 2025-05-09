VHP spokesperson urges Telangana govt to cancel Miss World 2025 pageant

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 9 : Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar has called on the Telangana State government to cancel the upcoming Miss World 2025 event scheduled to be held in the state amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a press release issued on Friday, Shashidhar questioned the participation of contestants from countries that have either adversarial relations with India or are seen as sympathetic to anti-India elements, specifically mentioning Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, and Canada, labelling them as "enemy countries."

"The Telangana government should cancel the Miss World pageant. How can beauty pageants be held with representatives from enemy countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, and Canada?

The Telangana government should immediately arrest and deport the illegal infiltrators who have set up residences around defense establishments (DRDO & DRDL) in Hyderabad," Shashidhar said in the press release.

The 72nd edition of the Miss World Festival is scheduled to take place in Telangana from May 7 to 31.

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads following the destruction of terrorist camps at nine locations in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Indian Army, during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9, successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, "The Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border during the intervening night of May 8 and 9, 2025. Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the CFVs."

The Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation.

"All nefarious designs will be responded to with force." The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defense system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defense officials. Officials added that both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border.

