Vibhu Raghave, ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ Fame Actor Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer

Vibhu Raghave known for her role in television series 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins' passes away at the age of 37. As per the reports he was dealing with three years of Stage 4 neuroendocrine colon cancer from 2022. He was admitted in Nanavati hospital for the treatment for long time and their he took last breath.

After his death his family issued an statement in which they said, "The purest soul, a beacon of strength & positivity. His smile could light up any room & his presence alone made everything feel better. He faced life with unmatched grace & left behind a love that will never fade. He will be deeply missed. Always." His funeral will be held in Mumbai's Jogeshwari suburb on Tuesday afternoon. Vibhu Raghave was a part of many popular television series including Saavdhaan India, Rhythm and Suvreen Chawla, among others. However, it was his stint on Nisha Aur Uske Cousins with Aneri Vajani that made him a known face in the small screen industry.

In February 2022, Vibhu announced his cancer diagnosis via a social media video, subsequently keeping his followers updated on his journey. He remained committed to fighting the disease.Just a month prior to his passing, friends Simple Kaul, Karan Veer Mehra, and Addite Malik appealed for financial assistance for Vibhu's chemotherapy, stating that funds were exhausted and immediate support was needed for his hospital treatment. Their post emphasized his brave fight and requested prayers and contributions.