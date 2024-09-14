Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar visits Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 : Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar visited the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

On Saturday, Dhankhar and his wife offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja, which draws thousands of devotees every year during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President and Union Minister JP Nadda also offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.

JP Nadda, along with Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Bhupendra Yadav, attended Ganesh Utsav at 'Varsha', the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Saturday.

Earlier, on Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah visited CM Shinde's official residence, Varsha Bungalow, in Mumbai to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh. He also visited the residence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The iconic Ganesh idol, housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, is a central attraction during this vibrant festival, drawing thousands of worshippers seeking blessings from the revered deity.

On September 5, the first look of this year's Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled.

The history of Lalbaugcha Raja is well-known, as it is the popular Ganesh idol of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a place of worship founded in 1934.

The idol and its celebrations have been managed by the Kambli family, custodians of this revered image for over 80 years.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that began on September 6, will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcome Ganesh idols into their homes, offer prayers, and visit the colourful pandals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor