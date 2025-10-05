'Vice Principals' actor Kimberly Hebert Gregory passes away at 52, ex-husband Chester Gregory offers emotional tribute

Los Angeles [US], October 5 : Actor Kimberly Hebert Gregory, best known for her role in the HBO comedy series 'Vice Principals', has passed away at 52.

In an Instagram post, Kimberly's ex-husband, actor Chester Gregory, confirmed the news of her demise, as he offered an emotional tribute to her.

"Kimberly Hebert Gregory. You Were Brilliance Embodied, A Black Woman Whose Mind Lit Every Room, Whose Presence Carried Both Fire And Grace. You Taught Us Lessons In Courage, In Artistry, In Resilience, And In How To Keep Showing Up, Even When Life Demanded More Than Its Share. Through Our Best, Through Our Greatest Challenges, What Remained Was Love, Respect, And A Bond No Storm Could Break," a part of his post read.

Calling Kimberly "more than an ex-wife", Chester said that their son is the "living echo of your light. Through him, your brilliance will never fade. Through him, your laughter will always resound."

Paying an ode to their cherished memories, Chester concluded, "Rest In Power, Rest In Peace, Rest In The Eternal Knowing That You Are Loved, Always. Kim... You Did Good."

According to the post, Kimberly Hebert Gregory passed away on October 3, 2025.

As soon as the news came out, fans rushed to the comment section and grieved her passing. Many also offered condolences and remembered her work.

Kimberly's 'Vice Principals' co-star Walton Goggins also shared a tribute on Instagram and wrote, "We lost one of the best yesterday... one of the best I've ever worked with. Kimberly Hebert Gregory. I had the honor... the good fortune of getting to know, getting to spend months working with this Queen on Vice Principals. She made me laugh like no other. A professionals professional. A gatdamn SOPRANO that never missed a note. You will be missed my friend. As much as you know."

While the late actor is widely recognised for her performance in the HBO show, her other acting credits include 'Gossip Girl', 'New Amsterdam', 'Private Practice', 'Two and a Half Men', and 'The Big Bang Theory', as per Deadline.

