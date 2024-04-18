Vicky has 'never been so nervous' as he was shooting in front of Sam Bahadur's daughter

Mumbai, April 18 Vicky Kaushal has opened up about shooting the biographical war drama film 'Sam Bahadur' in front of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's daughter, Maya, expressing his fear and nervousness.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Vicky portrays the first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in the movie.

Vicky, who appeared on the stage of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', along with his brother Sunny Kaushal, shared an anecdote regarding the shoot of the movie.

The actor said: "When you get to play characters like this, the responsibility is huge. I met Sam Bahadur’s daughter Maya (aged between 75-80 years) multiple times to understand how he walked and spoke. We were shooting in Delhi, and I have never been so nervous in front of the camera."

"Sam Bahadur’s daughter was watching the shot behind the camera. I was scared because I knew I would not dare to ask whether I did it right or not. I just knew that if in her eyes I saw that she did not like it, then my confidence would be shattered, and more than half the film was left to be shot. But, I was very happy to see that she had tears in her eyes after watching the shot, and that boosted my confidence," he shared.

The 'URI' fame actor added: "For me, the biggest award is when a military film is approved by the military and they call out your performance."

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' streams on Netflix every Saturday at 8 p.m..

