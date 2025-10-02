Vicky Jain to Ankita Lokhande: Blessed to have a wife like you

Mumbai Oct 2 Television superstar Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are giving major festive couple goals this Dussehra. Vicky recently took to his social media account to share a heartfelt note dedicated to Ankita, expressing his gratitude for having her as his life partner.

Sharing a video of their festive celebrations, Vicky posted a beautiful video reel that shows glimpses of his gorgeously decorated spaces at home. One frame features a nameplate with Vikas and Ankita in stylish script, while another shows a colourful rangoli made of flowers and green leaves, setting a vibrant festive mood.

In the video, Ankita, who is seen all decked out in a beautiful red net sari, can be seen decorating the flower rangoli and lighting up the diya. Vicky seemed to have got emotional and overwhelmed on seeing his beautiful wife taking care of her home and filling it with love and joy.

Vicky wrote, “Happy Dussehra. Blessed to have a wife like you, Manku, who takes care of me and our home with so much love. The way you decorate and fill our house with festive joy means the world. May good always win over evil and happiness. Stay with us forever.”

He shared, tagging Ankita Lokhande in the post. The note reflects not only the couple's festive spirit but also the affection and appreciation they share for each other. Ankita and Vicky, who tied the knot in December 2021 after dating for a few years, have often been vocal about their bond.

The two, post their wedding, were seen in the reality show Smart Jodi that they won, followed by being seen in the television superhit reality show Bigg Boss Season 17, where their relationship was put through several tests and went through a series of ups and downs.

But Ankita and Vicky came out stronger and closer to each other. Ankita has always stood by Vicky in all his tough times. Recently, when Vicky met with an accident, Ankita Lokhande was seen standing by him, rock solid.

