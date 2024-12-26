Vicky-Katrina celebrate cozy Christmas with family, Santa Claus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 : This Christmas, one of Bollywood's power couples, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, brought warmth and joy to their fans with a heartwarming family celebration.

The couple, along with Katrina's family, gathered to mark the festive season with love, laughter, and a little holiday magic.

Katrina shared a glimpse of their cosy Christmas celebration on Instagram, delighting fans with adorable photos that captured the joy of the occasion.

"Merry merry merry," she captioned the post, spreading the holiday cheer to her followers.

In the first image, Katrina was seen enjoying a hearty laugh with her sisters, all of whom were dressed in a mix of red and black. She herself wore a comfortable red sweater paired with black denim and a matching cap.

The next picture featured Katrina and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, posing alongside Santa Claus.

The couple looked effortlessly stylish, with Katrina opting for an all-black ensemble, while Vicky chose a green sweater paired with grey sweatpants.

Katrina also gave her fans a sneak peek into their Christmas decorations, which included a stunningly decorated tree, complete with a pile of gifts underneath.

The festive atmosphere was enhanced by creative gift ideas, one of which was a "Blind Date with a Book" a set of books wrapped in brown paper with handwritten clues that described their contents.

The actor also shared some of the Christmas presents she received from her sister.

Katrina's fans were quick to react to her cosy Christmas celebration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be next seen in magnum opus 'Mahavatar'. In the film, he will essay the legendary warrior sage Chiranjeevi Parashurama.

The film, which draws inspiration from Indian mythology, is slated for release in cinemas on Christmas 2026.

The announcement of 'Mahavatar' comes on the heels of Vicky Kaushal's success in films like 'Bad Newz', 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' and his upcoming project 'Chhaava', based on the life of Maratha King Sambhaji Maharaj.

He will also be seen in 'Love and War', a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film that also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor