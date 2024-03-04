Vicky-Katrina, Saif-Kareena, other celebs leave from Jamnagar after Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 4 : The three-day-long pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have finally come to an end.

Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and other guests had a gala time at the event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and now it is time to get back to work.

On Monday morning, celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen leaving from Jamnagar after attending the three-day-long event.

The 'Sam Bahadur' actor kept it casual as he wore a shirt paired with blue jeans.

Katrina on the other hand, looked cute in her traditional attire.

Apart from them, actors and couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with their kids Taimur, Jeh and Bebo's sister Karisma Kapoor were also spotted at the Jamnagar airport.

Sara Ali Khan along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan jetted off from Jamnagar on Monday early morning.

B-town couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also spotted at the airport this morning. The duo was seen twinning in casual white outfits.

Apart from them, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also jetted off from Jamnagar on Monday morning.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on Friday.

Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

