Vicky, Katrina walk hand-in-hand as they as they jet off for New Year vacay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made their fans' Sunday morning extremely special with their appearance at the Mumbai Airport.

Vicky and Katrina were spotted heading out of the city at an undisclosed destination. In the videos captured by paps, the couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand as they make their way to the airport's entry gate.

Interestingly, the two did not leave to impart fashion goals besides couple goals. For the airport look, Katrina wore a white shirt and black pants. She completed her look by wearing a long black-coloured blazer and sunglasses. On the other hand, Vicky donned a grey jacket that he paired with a black T-shirt and jeans.

The duo happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed outside the airport.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'.

She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky will be next seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama film. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Vrik in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor