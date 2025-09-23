Vicky Kaushak and Katrina Kaif Announce Pregnancy with an Adorable Post

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have announced that they are expecting their first child together. The actors took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared the news through a joint post. On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude said the actor in a post.

Speculations regarding Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy began on July 30, when a video of the actress and Vicky at a ferry port in Mumbai started doing the rounds. Dressed in an oversized white shirt and baggy pants, Katrina’s casual outfit and careful walk led many fans to wonder if she was expecting. Comments such as “Is she pregnant?" and “Seems pregnant for sure" flooded the post, setting the internet buzzing.

Following the pregnancy rumours, the actress has stayed away from the limelight. Katrina will reportedly take an extended maternity break after giving birth, as she wants to be a hands-on mom.Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly started dating in 2019. The couple got married at the picturesque Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family.