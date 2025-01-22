Vicky Kaushal-Akshaye Khanna starrer period drama 'Chhaava' trailer out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 : The fans of actor Vicky Kaushal are in for a treat after the trailer of his highly-anticipated period drama film 'Chhaava' was released today. The movie is slated to release in theatres on February 14.

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, 'Chhaava' is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681.

The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar.

The trailer of 'Chhaava' offers a glimpse of an adrenaline-fueled epic war between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj played by Vicky Kaushal and Mughal ruler Aurangzeb played by Akshaye Khanna.

Rashmika Mandanna looks elegant as the Queen of Swarajya, playing the role of Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale, Chatrapati Maharani of the Maratha Kingdom.

The trailer is full of breathtaking visuals and powerful scenes of Vicky. Akshaye looks ruthless in the film.

Among many powerful scenes in the trailer, one which stood out the most was the epic battle between Vicky and a lion in an enclosed space surrounded by spectators.

At the trailer launch in Mumbai, the director Laxman Utekar said that 'Chhaava' is a powerful tale of courage, sacrifice and unparalleled leadership. While speaking on the trailer, the director said, "Chhaava is a powerful tale of courage, sacrifice, and unparalleled leadership. With a stellar cast and a deeply moving story, we've created a film that beautifully balances grandeur with heartfelt emotions and sensitivity. Everything from the sets to the costume to the dialogues have been kept as authentic as possible. The trailer is just the first glimpse of this extraordinary journey. There's so much more to experience."

The producer of 'Chhaava' and founder of Maddock Films Dinesh Vijan said the film is a heartfelt tribute to the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

At the trailer launch, he said, "Chhaava is more than just a film; it is a heartfelt tribute to a legacy that shaped the course of history. Bringing the inspiring story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to life has been a profound honour for us. We have put extensive research, dedication, and hard work into crafting this story. I truly believe audiences will carry its impact with them forever."

