Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif blessed with baby boy

Mumbai, Nov 7 Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world.

On Friday, the couple shared the happy news via a post on Instagram. Vicky and Katrina posted a greeting card that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky. Sharing the post, the dup simply wrote in the caption, “Blessed.”

Soon after the couple shared the happy news, fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with heartfelt congratulatory messages, celebrating the joyous arrival of their baby boy. Actress Nimrat Kaur commented, “Congratulationssss.” Maniesh Paul wrote, “Big big congratulations to both of you and the entire family.” Huma Qureshi and a host of stars congratulated the couple on their new arrival.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif revealed their pregnancy on September 23, 2025, via a joint social media post. The post included a photo of the couple showcasing Katrina’s baby bump, accompanied by the caption: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

The couple shared a Polaroid-style snapshot in which Vicky was seen cradling Katrina’s baby bump. The actress looked effortlessly casual in a white top paired with jeans.

For the unversed, the duo had tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate ceremony held in Rajasthan. Katrina and Vicky first crossed paths at a party hosted by Zoya Akhtar in 2019, where they were formally introduced. Later that year, during an award show Vicky playfully proposed to Katrina on stage while hosting the event.

Their connection grew over time, strengthened by subsequent interactions, including the award show—an encounter that echoed Katrina’s earlier remark on “Koffee with Karan,” where she had mentioned that the two would make a great pair.

