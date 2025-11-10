Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon Headline the Finale Episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle with Candid Confessions and Crackling Chemistry

The final episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on Prime Video is set to sign off the season with a bang as Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon join Kajol and Twinkle for an episode packed with laughter, teasing, and a whole lot of chemistry. From new-dad Vicky’s iconic Tauba Tauba moves and his candid - I’m very scared of both of you - confession to Kriti spilling the beans about her beau (‘He’s not from the industry’), while Twinkle cheekily claims she already knows his name. This finale is sure to prove that the season truly saved a lot of banter gold for last.