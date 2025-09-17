Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon Steal Hearts in ‘Two Much’ Trailer, Fans Demand Full-Length Film Together

Bollywood fans are going into a frenzy over the brief appearance of Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon in the trailer of Two Much. Dressed in sleek black outfits, the actors’ on-screen presence has caught the eye of social media users, sparking conversations about their chemistry and screen compatibility.

Redditors and fans alike have been sharing stills from the trailer, praising how well the actors complement each other. One Redditor asked, “They look so good together. Why haven’t they been cast together yet?” Another fan commented, “Maybe after this, Maddock will cast them.” One comment read, “Actually, Kriti, just like PC, does look good with everyone & they both have a great chemistry with every co-star. I think Kriti & RK would also make a great pair." Fans have even suggested imagining the duo in a Sriram Raghavan suspense film or as the leads in a romantic drama.

The excitement comes ahead of their joint appearance on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s upcoming show, which promises to give fans a glimpse of their off-screen camaraderie as well. Comments across social platforms underline the anticipation, with many hoping for a full-length feature that showcases their undeniable pairing.

While fans are already imagining the duo in a big-ticket film, Kriti Sanon is currently busy shooting for Cocktail 2, and Vicky Kaushal is completing his portions for Love & War. With both actors at the peak of their careers, audiences are eagerly awaiting a project that brings their magic together on the silver screen.