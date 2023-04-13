Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film titled 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke'

The title for Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film has been revealed. On Wednesday, Jio Studios announced their upcoming lineup of films and web series. The studio also shared a few glimpses of their upcoming projects including Vicky and Sara's films. Their film is titled 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke'. It is helmed by Laxman Utekar and has been touted to be a romantic comedy.

Recently, a few pictures surfaced on social media from the sets of the film in which Sara could be seen donning a beautiful blue and red saree and sporting a mangalsutra and bangles. Vicky, on the other hand, could be seen riding a bike in his casual outfit. The title is a reference to the very famous song Zara Hatke Zara Bachke from the 1956 crime thriller CID . Picturised on Johnny Walker, the film was sung by Mohammed Rafi and Geeta Dutt. The song was written by Majrooh Sultanpuri and the music was given by OP Nayar.