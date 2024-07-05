Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana cheer for Team India after T20 World Cup victory parade

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : The Men in Blue received a warm welcome as they landed in Mumbai on Thursday after defeating South Africa in the final match of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media accounts to welcome the T20 Champions.

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account to share a video of Team India celebrating their big win at the Wankhede Stadium.

In the video, the Men in Blue sing AR Rahman's song 'Vande Mataram' while walking together. Virat Kohli leads the group with the Indian flag draped over his shoulders.

Vicky captioned his story, 'Welcome Home CHAMPIONS!' and added an Indian flag, an emotional face, and red heart emojis.

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared the same video on his Instagram. He added a Tricolor sticker and wrote, 'Welcome home boys.'

Other actors, including Ananya Panday, Sanjana Sanghi, and Angad Bedi, also joined in the celebration.

Ananya acknowledged the Men in Blue in her Instagram story.

Sanjana shared a video of a massive crowd at Marine Drive welcoming Team India as they traveled to Wankhede Stadium on a bus tour. Apart from this, she also wrote a caption that read, "Yeah we take our cricket very seriously."

Angad Bedi dropped a couple of pictures from the victory celebration in Mumbai on Instagram. His latest post features special moments with the T20 World Cup champions.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital Delhi to a warm welcome from fans waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy.

From the airport, the team went to the ITC Maurya Hotel where a special cake featuring the T20 World Cup trophy was cut to celebrate the win. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were among the stars who took part in the cake-cutting.

After the cake-cutting, Team India met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, and had breakfast with him. During their meeting with the Prime Minister, the 'Men in Blue' wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI's emblem. The stars represented the two T20 World Cup wins. The word 'CHAMPIONS' was written on the jersey in bold letters.

Following their meeting with PM Modi, the players departed for Mumbai. In Mumbai, the team had an open bus victory parade from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The parade was an affair to remember and marvel as thousands of fans gathered at Marine Drive and surrounded the bus before it could even get Indian players on it. They went to Wankhede amid cheers, chants, and claps from passionate fans. At the stadium, the Men in Blue were felicitated with the prize money of Rs 125 crores by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers. Players also talked about their win, the performances of key players in the T20 World Cup inside a jam-packed Wankhede and danced their hearts out. The event also featured the players taking a victory lap to the tune of the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

