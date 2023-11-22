Vicky Kaushal brings force of strength in 'Sam Bahadur's second track 'Banda'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 : After the 'Badhte Chalo' song, the makers of 'Sam Bahadur' starring Vicky Kaushal unveiled the second track titled 'Banda' from the film.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky treated fans with the song video.

Sharing the song, he wrote, "A force of strength, A great soldier in every sense.

rb kaa banda hai ye, sb kaa banda hai ye! #Banda song out now!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz75WMlvzND/

The video depicts the early training days, personal life moments of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw with his wife Silloo Manekshaw, and interactions with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The song is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy trio, written by Gulzar, and sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Recently, the makers dropped the film's first song titled 'Badhte Chalo'.

Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and penned by Gulzar, the visuals and the tone of the song are bound to evoke a profound sense of patriotism among people.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

In the film, Vicky will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky recently unveiled the film's trailer which showcased the actor in in a fierce avatar.

At the end of the trailer, Vicky delivered a powerful dialogue and said, "Aaj ke baad koi bhi officer ya jawan..mere written order ke bina apni post se peeche nahi hatega..aur main wo order kabhi nahi dunga."

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he lead the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

It will face a big Bollywood clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Animal'.

'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after 'Raazi'.

