Vicky Kaushal can't keep calm as Hrithik Roshan reacts to his killer moves in 'Tauba Tauba' song, says "jeevan safal"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : 'Tauba Tauba', the first song from 'Bad Newz' has been trending ever since it was released and praises have been pouring in. Recently, Vicky Kaushal's killer moves caught the attention of actor Hrithik Roshan.

Titled 'Tauba Tauba', the peppy track, which was unveiled on Tuesday evening.

In the song's video, Vicky and Tripti can be seen grooving to the catchy lyrics of 'Tauba Tauba', leaving fans excited.

After the song was released, Vicky on Wednesday shared a short clip of the song.

Like other celebs and fans, Hrithik Roshan also commented on Vicky's dance video.

He wrote, "Well done man. Love the style."

Overwhelmed by Hrithik's reaction to the song, Vicky took to his Instagram stories on Thursday to share the snap shot of the former's comment and wrote, "And good night to me...Jeevan= Safal."

Recently, Dharma Productions' released the trailer of the film, which also stars Ammy Virk.

This film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation- a fancy way of saying two dads, one mom, and one bun in the oven!

The trailer stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as two men on very different paths to fatherhood. Enter Triptii Dimri, the firecracker caught in the middle of this unexpected double paternity.

The movie will also star Neha Dhupia as per the trailer.

The clip hints at a whirlwind of confusion, hilarious misunderstandings, and the chemistry between the lead trio.

From hospital mix-ups to awkward family dinners, the trailer is a laugh-a-minute preview.The trailer also features a remix version of 'Mere mehboob mere sanam,' from the 1998 hit comedy-action film 'Duplicate' starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles.

The audience can see Vicky Kaushal, struggling to come to terms with his new reality. Whereas Ammy Virk, brings his signature brand of humour to the table.

And Dimri holds her own, playing the bewildered yet determined woman at the center of it all.

'Bad Newz' takes a fresh spin on the genre, promising an emotional rollercoaster laced with rib-tickling humour.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' that starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

Bad Newz is co-produced by him along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film is scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja.

The film will hit theatres on July 19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is currently gearing up for 'War 2'.

'War 2' is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'.

