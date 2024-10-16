Vicky Kaushal celebrates 3 years of 'Sardar Udham'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : Actor Vicky Kaushal is celebrating three years of his film 'Sardar Udham'.

The 'Bad Newz' actor took to Instagram and dropped a glimpse of his role in the film. He wrote, "Forever grateful. #3yearsofSardarUdham."

It also won the Best Hindi Film Feature Award at the 69th National Film Awards.

Helmed by Soojit Sircar, the film was released in 2021 on Prime Video and starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

'Sardar Udham' is a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who killed Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The film had an amazing run at the IIFA Awards and Filmfare Awards previously.

Vicky received the Best Actor award for Sardar Udham at IIFA 2022.

The film also bagged awards in Cinematography, Editing and Special Effects (Visuals) categories.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, 'Sardar Udham' also starred Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in his upcoming film 'Chhaava.'

The historical drama, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, stars Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The film's teaser has been released and left his fans on the edge of their seat by watching Vicky's fierce appearance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

'Chhaava' is slated for release on December 6, 2024.

