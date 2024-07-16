Vicky Kaushal celebrates Katrina Kaif's birthday with adorable social media post

New Delhi [India], July 16 : Actor Vicky Kaushal recently took to Instagram to shower love and birthday wishes on his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, in a touching gesture that has captured the hearts of fans and fellow celebrities alike.

The couple, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony on December 9, 2021, continues to set relationship goals with their affectionate public displays.

Vicky took to Instagram to share a series of adorable snapshots from their personal moments together.

The first photo captures the duo hugging each other, radiating deep affection and pure contentment. Following that is a snapshot of the duo holding hands at their wedding reception.

The series concludes with a rare picture of Vicky and Kat engaged in prayer during their griha pravesh puja.

Alongside the pictures, Vicky wrote, "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love!"

The post not only showcased their love but also drew messages of congratulations and admiration from their peers in the film industry.

Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and Raashii Khanna chimed in the comments section to wish Katrina on her special day, while fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt birthday wishes and compliments for the couple.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, 'Bad Newz,' where he stars alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 19.

On the other hand, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi.

She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

